Special trains from Odisha to Amritsar, Habibganj, Bangalore

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Friday said it will run three special trains from Puri and Bhubaneswar to different destinations across the country ahead of the 'Kartik Purnima' festival. While a special train will run between Puri and Amritsar on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, two trains will run between Bhubaneswar and Bangalore and Puri and Bhopal's Habibganj railway station, an ECoR statement said.

The Puri-Amritsar-Puri special train will leave Puri at 11.35 pm on November 9 and reach Amritsar at 11.30 pm on November 11. In the return direction, the train will leave Amritsar at 11.45 pm on November 12 and arrive at Puri at 10.30 pm on November 14, the release said. The Bhubaneswar-Bangalore-Bhubaneswar special train will leave Bhubaneswar at 11.05 pm on every Monday between November 4 and 25 will reach Bangalore at 11.55 pm the following days.

In the return direction, the train will leave Bangalore at 5.40 am on every Wednesday between November 6 and 27 and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 7.30 am the following days. The services of Habibganj-Puri-Habibganj special train -- which is now operational -- will be extended till the last week of November, the release said.

The train is leaving Habibganj at 7.20 am on every Tuesday and arriving at Puri at 10 am on every Wednesday. In the return direction, the train is leaving Puri at 3 pm every Wednesday and reaching at Habibganj at 3.25 pm on every Thursday, it added.

