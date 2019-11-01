International Development News
Development News Edition

Special trains from Odisha to Amritsar, Habibganj, Bangalore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:30 IST
Special trains from Odisha to Amritsar, Habibganj, Bangalore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Friday said it will run three special trains from Puri and Bhubaneswar to different destinations across the country ahead of the 'Kartik Purnima' festival. While a special train will run between Puri and Amritsar on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, two trains will run between Bhubaneswar and Bangalore and Puri and Bhopal's Habibganj railway station, an ECoR statement said.

The Puri-Amritsar-Puri special train will leave Puri at 11.35 pm on November 9 and reach Amritsar at 11.30 pm on November 11. In the return direction, the train will leave Amritsar at 11.45 pm on November 12 and arrive at Puri at 10.30 pm on November 14, the release said. The Bhubaneswar-Bangalore-Bhubaneswar special train will leave Bhubaneswar at 11.05 pm on every Monday between November 4 and 25 will reach Bangalore at 11.55 pm the following days.

In the return direction, the train will leave Bangalore at 5.40 am on every Wednesday between November 6 and 27 and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 7.30 am the following days. The services of Habibganj-Puri-Habibganj special train -- which is now operational -- will be extended till the last week of November, the release said.

The train is leaving Habibganj at 7.20 am on every Tuesday and arriving at Puri at 10 am on every Wednesday. In the return direction, the train is leaving Puri at 3 pm every Wednesday and reaching at Habibganj at 3.25 pm on every Thursday, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

4 dead in Halloween party shooting in Northern California

Four people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a Halloween night party at a large rental home in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area community, police said Friday. The shooting in Orinda, a community of about 20,000 just east...

NCP says talk of President's rule is insult of people

The NCP on Friday slammed BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar for his comment that Maharashtra may head for Presidents rule if the new government is not formed by November 7. The comment sounded like a threat and insulted the states people, the ...

Pawar meets rain-hit farmers, demands govt provide relief

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday visited Nashik district in north Maharashtra to take a stock of crop losses due to the rains, and demanded that the government help the affected farmers. Untimely rains have damaged crops in many parts of t...

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR nxt yr

The construction work by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India NPCIL on the first of the 10 units of new domestically designed pressurised heavy water reactor PHWR is likely to commence next year, a senior government official said. State-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019