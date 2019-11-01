International Development News
Development News Edition

J&K: Lieutenant Governor releases special cover of Department of Posts

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday released a special cover of Department of Posts, Jammu and Kashmir Circle.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:31 IST
J&K: Lieutenant Governor releases special cover of Department of Posts
Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu releases a special cover of Department of Posts in Srinagar on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday released a special cover of Department of Posts, Jammu and Kashmir Circle. "Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu releases a special cover of Department of Posts, J&K Circle, to commemorate the creation of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said Department of Information and Public Relations in a tweet.

Chief Post Master General of Jammu and Kashmir Circle, P.D. Tshering was also present on the occasion. Murmu on October 31 took oath as the first Lt. Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Gita Mittal. (ANI)

Also Read: Girish Chandra Murmu appointed first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Malik sent to Goa

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pawar meets rain-hit farmers, demands govt provide relief

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday visited Nashik district in north Maharashtra to take a stock of crop losses due to the rains, and demanded that the government help the affected farmers. Untimely rains have damaged crops in many parts of t...

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR nxt yr

The construction work by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India NPCIL on the first of the 10 units of new domestically designed pressurised heavy water reactor PHWR is likely to commence next year, a senior government official said. State-...

Food waste becoming a bigger problem as tourism industry getting diverse: Study

A recent study suggests that food waste is increasing as the tourism industry is becoming more and more diverse. According to the researchers at the University of Eastern Finland and the University of Southern California, focus on preventin...

Woman found dead with python around neck in US snake house

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the midwestern US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. The body of Laura Hurst was discovered on Wednesday in the house in O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019