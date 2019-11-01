Special train to run from Beas to Rudrapur City from Nov 8: Northern Railway

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Northern Railway on Friday announced an unreserved special train from Beas to Rudrapur City from November 8. The train will complete two trips, one from Beas to Rudrapur City, and another from Rudrapur City to Beas.

According to a release, the special train will depart from Beas at 7:50 PM on November 8 and is scheduled to reach Rudrapur City at 7:30 AM the next day. Similarly, a special train will depart from Rudrapur City at 8:00 PM on November 13 to reach Beas at 8:45 PM the next day. Comprising of fifteen general class and two second-class cum luggage and brake van coaches, the 0unreserved special train will stop at Jalandhar City, Phagwara, Ludhiana, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt., Saharanpur, Moradabad & Rampur stations en route in both the directions. (ANI)

