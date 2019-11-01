International Development News
Development News Edition

Special train to run from Beas to Rudrapur City from Nov 8: Northern Railway

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Northern Railway on Friday announced an unreserved special train from Beas to Rudrapur City from November 8.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:55 IST
Special train to run from Beas to Rudrapur City from Nov 8: Northern Railway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Northern Railway on Friday announced an unreserved special train from Beas to Rudrapur City from November 8. The train will complete two trips, one from Beas to Rudrapur City, and another from Rudrapur City to Beas.

According to a release, the special train will depart from Beas at 7:50 PM on November 8 and is scheduled to reach Rudrapur City at 7:30 AM the next day. Similarly, a special train will depart from Rudrapur City at 8:00 PM on November 13 to reach Beas at 8:45 PM the next day. Comprising of fifteen general class and two second-class cum luggage and brake van coaches, the 0unreserved special train will stop at Jalandhar City, Phagwara, Ludhiana, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt., Saharanpur, Moradabad & Rampur stations en route in both the directions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Four arrested after shootout in East Delhi

Four people, involved in several cases of burglaries, were arrested on Friday after a brief shootout in East Delhis Pandav Nagar area, police said. The accused have been identified as Sheikh Saifuddin, Wasim Akram, Mumtaz, and Anwar, they s...

Soccer-Pelle penalty gives Shandong Chinese Cup final first-leg lead

Shandong Lunengs Italian forward Graziano Pelles converted a first-half penalty to secure a 1-0 first-leg advantage over Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese FA Cup final on Friday. The former Southampton striker slotted the ball past Li Shuai f...

PDP expels MP Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in of J-K LG Murmu

Peoples Democratic Party PDP on Friday expelled its Rajya Sabha MP, Nazir Ahmad Laway, for attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu. Nazir Ahmed Laway has been expe...

Gujarat cricket bodies not liable to pay income tax: HC

The High Court has upheld an exemption granted to the Gujarat Cricket Association GCA and two other cricket bodies in the state from income tax, saying their activities, unlike those of the BCCI, are not commercial in nature. A division be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019