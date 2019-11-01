International Development News
Development News Edition

Orissa High Court lawyers call off strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cuttack
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 22:05 IST
Orissa High Court lawyers call off strike
Image Credit:

Members of Orissa High Court Bar Association on Friday unanimously decided to "suspend" their ongoing strike and resume work from Monday. Their decision has come just three days before the scheduled hearing in Orissa High Court and seven days before the Supreme Court hearing on matters pertaining to the frequent strikes by Odisha lawyers.

They were on strike for last 20 days, protesting against the appointment system of existing judges. "Considering the request of the Bar Council of India and the majority opinion of senior members of the bar, it was resolved to suspend the abstaining from court and resume work in the interest of public", said Bar Association President Gopal Krushna Mohanty.

He claimed that Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had assured them to look into their grievances and demands. Mohanty, however, clarified that the bar association will continue to raise its voice at the appropriate forum against "any unfair and arbitrary action" of the authorities, which undermines the dignity and independence of the judiciary.

A full bench of the Orissa High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the frequent strikes by lawyers and issued notices to 68 bar associations in the state. The bench is currently adjudicating over a criminal contempt case, and the bar associations of the state have been arraigned in the case as respondents.

The bench is scheduled to hear the matter again on Monday. Similarly, the Supreme Court is also hearing a transfer petition case, arising out of Orissa High Court and a division bench has expressed grave concern over the strike by HC lawyers.

The SC has sought a personal appearance of the Odisha State Bar Council chairman and the Bar Association president and the matter will be heard again on November 8..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Minister takes dig at Kejriwal over stubble burning remarks

Punjab Minister SS Dharamsot on Friday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks that Punjab, Haryana and Central governments should give specific deadlines to put an end to stubble burning and said AAP leader say...

Report: Cavaliers sign GM Altman to extension

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman agreed to a long-term contract extension, ESPN reported Friday. Altman replaced David Griffin in 2017 with the Cavaliers making it to the NBA Finals in his first season on the job. Altman then...

Bale back in the fold but not fit to face Betis

Madrid, Nov 1 AFP Zinedine Zidane said on Friday Gareth Bale has resumed light training but will not be available for Real Madrids La Liga game at home to Real Betis. Madrid can register their third consecutive victory by beating struggling...

Khattar announces cash incentives for reporting stubble-burning, asks officials to target hotspots

Amid calls for stopping stubble-burning in states adjoining Delhi, which is facing severe dip in air quality, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced cash incentives for those reporting such incidents and directed off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019