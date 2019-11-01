Orissa High Court lawyers call off strike

Members of Orissa High Court Bar Association on Friday unanimously decided to "suspend" their ongoing strike and resume work from Monday. Their decision has come just three days before the scheduled hearing in Orissa High Court and seven days before the Supreme Court hearing on matters pertaining to the frequent strikes by Odisha lawyers.

They were on strike for last 20 days, protesting against the appointment system of existing judges. "Considering the request of the Bar Council of India and the majority opinion of senior members of the bar, it was resolved to suspend the abstaining from court and resume work in the interest of public", said Bar Association President Gopal Krushna Mohanty.

He claimed that Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had assured them to look into their grievances and demands. Mohanty, however, clarified that the bar association will continue to raise its voice at the appropriate forum against "any unfair and arbitrary action" of the authorities, which undermines the dignity and independence of the judiciary.

A full bench of the Orissa High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the frequent strikes by lawyers and issued notices to 68 bar associations in the state. The bench is currently adjudicating over a criminal contempt case, and the bar associations of the state have been arraigned in the case as respondents.

The bench is scheduled to hear the matter again on Monday. Similarly, the Supreme Court is also hearing a transfer petition case, arising out of Orissa High Court and a division bench has expressed grave concern over the strike by HC lawyers.

The SC has sought a personal appearance of the Odisha State Bar Council chairman and the Bar Association president and the matter will be heard again on November 8..

