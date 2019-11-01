Punjab Minister takes dig at Kejriwal over stubble burning remarks
Punjab Minister SS Dharamsot on Friday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks that Punjab, Haryana and Central governments should give specific deadlines to put an end to stubble burning and said AAP leader says differs in his stand.
"Don't talk about Kejriwal. When campaigning in Punjab, he said he won't let a drop of water go out of Punjab. After two hours in Haryana, he said water belongs to Haryana and Punjab. Finally in Delhi he said water belongs to all," Dharamsot said.
Holding stubble burning in the neighbouring states as a factor for rising air pollution in the national capital, Kejriwal on Friday asked Punjab, Haryana and Central governments to give specific deadlines when they will put stop on stubble burning. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
