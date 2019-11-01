Punjab Minister takes dig at Kejriwal over stubble burning remarks

International Development News
Punjab Minister SS Dharamsot on Friday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks that Punjab, Haryana and Central governments should give specific deadlines to put an end to stubble burning and said AAP leader says differs in his stand.

  Chandigarh (Punjab)
  Updated: 01-11-2019 22:16 IST
  • Created: 01-11-2019 22:16 IST
Punjab Minister SS Dharamsot talking to media persons in Chandigarh on Friday . Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Minister SS Dharamsot on Friday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks that Punjab, Haryana and Central governments should give specific deadlines to put an end to stubble burning and said AAP leader says differs in his stand.

"Don't talk about Kejriwal. When campaigning in Punjab, he said he won't let a drop of water go out of Punjab. After two hours in Haryana, he said water belongs to Haryana and Punjab. Finally in Delhi he said water belongs to all," Dharamsot said.

Holding stubble burning in the neighbouring states as a factor for rising air pollution in the national capital, Kejriwal on Friday asked Punjab, Haryana and Central governments to give specific deadlines when they will put stop on stubble burning. (ANI)

