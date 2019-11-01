Assam CM hands over Rs 20L cheque to martyred soldier's kin

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday visited the Golaghat residence of martyred soldier Padam Bahadur Shrestha and handed over a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to his wife. Shrestha, a Havildar of Indian Army's 3/9 Gorkha Rifles, was killed in cross-border firing by Pakistani Army at the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in North Kashmir on October 20.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes at Shreshtha's portrait at the soldier's residence in Golaghat district's Borpathar area. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the martyr's sacrifice would continue to inspire youths and motivate them to work for nation-building.

"His sacrifice will not go in vain as it was a glowing example of patriotism and selfless service for the security of the country," Sonowal said..

