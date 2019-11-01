International Development News
AI will be a key area of cooperation between India, Germany

  Updated: 01-11-2019 22:25 IST
India and Germany on Friday identified artificial intelligence as one of the key areas of collaboration as the two sides signed a joint declaration of intent for cooperation in research and development. In a joint press statement after the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the capabilities of technological and economic power houses like Germany will be useful for India's priorities.

"Therefore, we have laid special emphasis on increasing cooperation in areas like new and advanced technology, artificial intelligence, skills, education, cyber security," he said. Merkel also said AI and digital transformation are the areas where cooperation can be ramped up.

She said India has a huge potential especially when it comes to digitalisation where its development is very fast. "But when it comes to 5G and AI it is a challenge and if we work together, this would be a wonderful way of cooperation," she said.

They expressed happiness on the joint declaration of intent to launch dedicated research cooperation on artificial intelligence addressing several issues pertaining to cyber security. The interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems programme launched in India last year by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) encompasses all elements, including artificial intelligence and Internet of Things.

This new initiative with Germany will be operated through existing Indo-German Science and Technology Centre in Gurgaon. The joint statement said both sides reaffirmed the importance of building digital partnership to intensify regular interaction and coordination towards collaboration on the next generation technologies.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of building an international forum to ensure responsible and human-centric development and use of artificial intelligence in accordance with international law. They also agreed on consulting each other on identifying best possible approaches on cyber security and device methods to identify areas of mutual cooperation.

"India and Germany aspire to build a collaborative partnership by leveraging advantages on each side recognising increasing integration of hardware and software in developing IoT (Internet of Things) and AI solutions for societal benefits," it said. It said the potential synergies in focus areas such as health, mobility, environment and agriculture offer immense opportunities for enhancing cooperation and building on each other's comparative advantages.

"Germany and India intend to engage in further cooperation especially by fostering multidisciplinary research and development in AI by sharing expertise and best practices," it added. The two sides also agreed on working together closely to conduct joint bilateral and/or multilateral research and development activities on the development and use of AI.

Modi and Merkel stressed that there is unique opportunity to enhance Indo-German collaboration in the areas of AI for health, precision farming with the aim to increase efficiency and to save resources as well as reduction of food losses and waste. The joint statement also stated that Germany and India want to foster business cooperation in the digital sector.

"Therefore, German and Indian digital companies will jointly work towards further enhancing the scope of market opportunity and bilateral investments in each other's countries and creating greater bonds between their thriving tech ecosystems," it said. Separately, German Federal Minister for Education and Research Anja Karliczek met Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan to discuss various activities under science and technology and the status of research cooperation between the two countries.

