2 gangsters among three arrested in Jammu

Three persons, including two gangsters, were arrested in Jammu district on Friday and two weapons were seized from them, officials said. Police arrested one of them from Marakhari Mohallah in the Gangyal industrial area and he gave the location of the gangsters.

On the information provided Rakesh Kumar, from whom a country-made pistol was seized, the gangsters Balbinder Kumar and Arun Kumar were arrested from R S Pusa, the officials said. Another revolver was seized after the arrest of Balbinder and Arun.

They said with the arrest a five-month-old case has been solved. The gangsters were involved in a shootout incident in June.

