Union Minister Anurag Thakur participates in cleanliness drive in Una

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, took part in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan here on Friday as part of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary year celebrations. He picked up polythene and other waste from the roadside while others also participated in the drive.

BJP began the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra from October 2 which is the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. In this drive, every BJP MP, MLA, MLC, office bearer will complete 150-km journey in 15 days in their respective parliamentary constituencies. (ANI)

