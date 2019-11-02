T20 match: Civic authorities intensify anti-pollution measures around stadium

International Development News
As pollution level spiked in the national capital, civic authorities on Friday said special arrangements have been done to control air and dust pollution near the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where a T20 international match is slated to take place on November 3. With worsening air quality in the national capital, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said it has decided to adopt a strategy of "zero-tolerance" towards violators of pollution control norms in view of the first T20I match between India and Bangladesh.

"Special arrangements have been done to control air and dust pollution near stadium which falls in the Central Zone of the SDMC. As per the instructions of the commissioner, patrolling teams in sufficient numbers have been constituted to take instant action against violators in areas around the Arun Jaitely Stadium," a senior official said. The patrolling teams have been told to inspect round-the-clock on a rotation basis, he said.

Deputy commissioners have been instructed to ensure that there is no leniency towards any violator, the SDMC said. "The SDMC has also deployed extra nine water tankers and 12 water sprinklers in the Central Zone. Ten Mechanical sweepers have been stationed for cleaning and sweeping the roads near the stadium. Special sanitation drive will be conducted and 35 'safai karamcharis' have been asked to ensure sanitation and cleanliness to combat dust pollution," the SDMC said in a statement.

The licensing department has been authorised to take strict action against burning of garbage, construction activities, construction and demolition waste dumping. All the zonal heads have been instructed to submit daily action report, it said. Separate teams have been constituted to take action against garbage and bio mass burning, emission and dust pollution from construction activities, construction and dumping activities, and polluting industries across the SDMC areas, the statement said.

Meanwhile, 255 challans have been issued by the SDMC to violators, collecting Rs 13.24 lakh in penalty from them, the civic body said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

