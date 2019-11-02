International Development News
Development News Edition

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Decision on closure of schools due to pollution not taken yet

A decision on the closure of schools following rise in pollution levels has not yet been taken as the schools are closed today and will be closed on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 13:20 IST
Gautam Buddha Nagar: Decision on closure of schools due to pollution not taken yet
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A decision on the closure of schools following rise in pollution levels has not yet been taken as the schools are closed today and will be closed on Sunday. "If pollution levels do not go down by Sunday, then a decision would be taken on the schools' closure on Sunday evening," BN Singh, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar said.

"Dear Residents of Gautam Buddha Nagar, schools are already closed on Saturday and Sunday being holidays. A decision on schools will be taken on Sunday evening based on AQI/PM2.5/PM10, EPCA guidelines and other such inputs," Singh tweeted from his official handle. As the air quality in Delhi-NCR dipped further and become hazardous, Delhi government on Friday announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed till November 5.

Earlier yesterday, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a public health emergency stating that the air quality in Delhi-NCR has become "hazardous" and will have adverse health impacts on all, particularly the children. It also prohibited construction activities in Delhi-NCR till the morning of November 5, 2019, and cracker bursting has been completely banned for the entire winter period.

On Friday, in the national capital and its nearby areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida, Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 533, which falls in the severe category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). (ANI)

Also Read: Pantum Wins Procurement Contract to Supply 6,000+ Printers to Schools in Tamil Nadu

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hamlin shoulder is used to driving hurtDenny Hamlin knows all about playing through pain. In March 2010, Hamlin underwent knee surgery to repair a torn ACL the day after winning at Marti...

Dwayne Johnson to star in, produce film about UFC champion Mark Kerr

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is set to play MMA fighter and UFC champion Mark Kerr in a feature film, which he also produce through his company, Seven Bucks Productions. The wrestler-turner-actor will produce the film with production partn...

Woman gang-raped by six in UP; police allegedly accepts complaint after video goes viral

A woman in Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot district was allegedly gang-raped by six men who filmed it and posted the clip online, with the survivor claiming that police only filed a case after the video went viral. The incident happened in Mau po...

Rajinikanth thanks Centre for IFFI's jubilee honour

Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday thanked the Central government for announcing that he will be honoured with the 50th International Film Festival of Indias special Icon of Golden Jubilee Award. I thank the government of India for this pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019