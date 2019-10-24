Pantum Wins Procurement Contract to Supply 6,000+ Printers to Schools in Tamil Nadu

Pantum has been awarded a procurement contract to supply its M6500N monochrome laser multi-function printer to more than 6,000 schools in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, which has the country's second-largest economy and sixth-largest population. Earlier this year, the state's education system conducted open bidding for printer equipment. Pantum successfully won the bid, thanks to the high quality, reliable performance, and cost-effectiveness of its products and services, which has built up a strong reputation among users in India.

With Chennai as its capital and largest city, Tamil Nadu has a relatively advanced education system of more than 40,000 schools, ranging from primary schools to universities. All of these institutions continuously print, copy, and scan teaching materials, papers, transcripts, and more in shared classrooms and offices; this means that they require a durable and reliable printer that can support quick and shared printing so that more time and energy can is spent on teaching, management, and research. Given the significant printing, schools must also consider the costs of printers and printing materials, as well as the availability of after-sales services.

As a brand that ensures quality output at a competitive cost, Pantum provides complete installation, testing, operational, and maintenance services for the more than 6,000 middle and high schools to which the M6500N printer has been supplied. With a metal frame that ensures durability, the printer is further equipped with a 600MHz processor and 128MB memory, offering printing speeds of up to 22 PPM to meet daily needs smoothly and quickly. It also has a printer sharing function, enabling multiple computers to print from one printer when on the same network.

Ideally suited for the school and small & medium business user, the M6500N, a high-end entry-level and easy-to-carry product, offers an extremely cost-effective performance with convenience and durability when compared to other models in its category.

Pantum has further integrated a simple and easy-to-use printer's panel, dedicated a one-click button for both ID copying and receipt copying, allowing users to start copying easier. The M6500N has been optimized to print clear text, lines, and graphics, enabling schools and pupils to teach and learn with finely printed materials.

The response from the schools has been extremely positive. Having experienced the entire spectrum of Pantum's services, the schools have called the company's approach very considerate. Additionally, the printers have been very stable, providing printing, copying, and scanning with outstanding output quality and no problems.

Pantum's sales and service network currently cover 20 states in India. It has also teamed up with the leading global IT and service supplier Wipro as its nationwide customer service representative to provide thoughtful, convenient after-sales services.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is the original printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion and is currently active in more than 50 countries and regions across the world, including China, Russia, South Africa, the US, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East. Driven by its patented technology, Pantum is continuously innovating its office products to meet the evolving needs of customers, offering convenient, easy-to-use, economic, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions.

Today, Pantum is bringing higher value to Indian customers by providing cost-effective products, on-site services, and attractive sales policies. Starting from the beginning of 2019, Pantum has steadily built up an Omni-channel ecosystem that integrates online and offline distribution channels, covering the country's leading e-commerce platforms as well as joining hands with 50 sub-distributors to cover nearly 30 states. Thanks to this new strategy, Pantum saw its sales grow by 800% in Q1 and Q2.

