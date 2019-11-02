International Development News
ED chargesheets 35 people, firms in money laundering case involving Misa Bharti

A special court took cognizance on a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case which involves former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad' daughter Misha Bharti.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 13:33 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

A special court took cognizance on a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case which involves former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti. This is the third supplementary chargesheet which names 35 fresh including 20 firms.

After taking cognizance on the chargesheet, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued notices to the new accused to appear before him on the next date of hearing on November 23. All other accused including Misa Bharati and her husband are on bail.

The case pertains to a money laundering case registered by the ED against two brothers Surendra Kumar Jain, Virendra Jain and others. The Jain brothers allegedly invested Rs 90 lakh in a firm that was previously directed by Misa and her husband. The ED had raided a farmhouse and a few other properties as part of its probe against Jain brothers who allegedly laundered several crores of rupees using shell companies.

The agency had also arrested Rajesh Agrawal, a chartered accountant who allegedly mediated and provided "Rs 90 lakh to Jain brothers in advance so as to invest in M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd as share premium". Bharti and her husband are alleged to have been directors in this firm in the past.

The agency had alleged that Jain brothers, Agrawal, Misa, and her husband were the "key persons behind the money laundering".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

