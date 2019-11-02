Delhi: Missing 6-year-old boy found dead near his house
A missing 6-year-old boy was found dead near his house in New Gautam Colony in Delhi on Saturday.
A missing 6-year-old boy was found dead near his house in New Gautam Colony in Delhi on Saturday.
"The boy was missing since November 1 and further a case was filed. Today morning, the child was found dead on the street near his house. We noticed some marks on his throat, " said Delhi Police.
Teams have been deployed to carry out the investigation. (ANI)
Also Read: UPDATE 1-White House aide's words on Ukraine upend impeachment strategy, rattle allies
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
INTERVIEW-Suspect or slave? Children caught in drug trade pose test for UK police
Aviation scam: Delhi Court sends Yasmeen Kapoor to Judicial custody till Nov 1
Top White House official indicates Trump withheld Ukraine aid
Plea seeking quashing of Sec 4, 7 of Triple Talaq law withdrawn from Delhi HC
MP: 5 children injured after bus overturns in Hoshangabad