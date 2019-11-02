Mentally unwell Guj man kills wife, mother, toddler son; held

A mentally unwell man hasbeen arrested for allegedly killing his mother, wife and two-year-old son in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said onSaturday

Bhikha Thakor (25), a resident of Bhakadiyal villagein the district's Lakhni taluka, killed his mother Jagiben(50), wife Zebar (23) and son Jignesh with a sharp weapon, andinjured his brother's wife, an official said

"The accused was reportedly angry at being constantlynagged by family members for not being employed nor helpingkin with agriculture work. He is mentally unwell," said subinspector KK Patadiya of Agathala police station.

