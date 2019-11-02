Gutka worth Rs 25 lakh seized, one held

Illegal gutka (scented tobacco mix) worth Rs 25 lakh has been seized from Nagpada area of south Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday. Consumption and sale of gutka is banned in Maharashtra.

Acting on a tip-off, Unit 1 of the crime branch and officials of the Food and Drug Administration raided godowns near Mastan Talab and Haji Kasam Chawl on Tuesday, the official said. Apart from seizing gutka worth Rs 25 lakh, a man who was involved in its distribution and sale was arrested.

Further probe was underway..

