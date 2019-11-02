Maha: Minister assures help for rain-hit farmers

Osmanabad guardian minister Tanaji Sawant on Saturday assured farmers in the district who have lost standing crops due to unseasonal rains that the state government will help them. Sawant held a review meeting at the collector's office here.

He directed officials of the revenue and agriculture departments to prepare damage inspection reports (panch-namas) quickly. Crops such as soybean, maize, tur, grapes and onions have suffered extensive damage due to the heavy rains..

