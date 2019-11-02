International Development News
Woman, minor forced into prostitution rescued, 3 held

  PTI
  Kolkata
  Updated: 02-11-2019 20:27 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 20:27 IST
One woman and a minor, who were allegedly forced into prostitution, have been rescued from captivity in the southern part of the city, police said on Saturday. Two women and a man have been arrested in this connection, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a flat in two- storey building in Thakurpukur area on Friday night and arrested the three for allegedly running a "trafficking racket". The 23-year-old woman and minor were rescued from the same place, a senior police officer said.

They were earlier working with the accused for two months and later forced into prostitution, the IPS officer said. "The minor has not completed her studies in school and lives with her family in the Thakurpukur area. According to her, she was lured by one of the accused on the pretext of getting her a job. She was working there for last two months but recently they forced her into the business," he said.

The woman and minor have been sent to a home under the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the police officer said. The accused were charged under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he added.

