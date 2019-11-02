Guj: Cyclone Maha brings unseasonal rain, CM assures farmers

Several parts of Gujarat on Saturday received unseasonal rain due to Cyclone Maha, leading to crop damage, and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani promised compensation to affected farmers. According to a state government release, Khergam in Navsari district got the highest rainfall of 84 mm between 6am till 6pm, followed by Limbdi in Surendranagar (67mm), Dharampur in Valsad (62mm), Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha (35mm), Kaprada in Valsad (35mm), Waghai in Dang (34mm), Sagbara in Narmada (32mm) and Surendranagar's Chuda (31mm).

"All farmers affected by this unseasonal rain will get compensation. We have asked insurance companies to expedite the process," he said. Rupani said his government was taking all measures to minimize the impact of cyclone Maha in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Centre, Maha is currently 540 kilometers south-southwest of the Veraval coast in Gujarat and 550 km south-southwest of union territory Diu. In a release, IMD said Maha would take a re-curve and move towards Gujarat after November 4, though it would weaken gradually.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards till November 4 and re-curve east-northeastwards towards south Gujarat coast thereafter. It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 48 hours. However, after re-curvature, it is very likely to weaken while moving east-northeastwards towards south Gujarat coast," the release said. Ahmedabad Meteorological Centre Director Jayanta Sarkar said Maha could bring widespread rain to coastal Saurashtra and south Gujarat.

"We are not saying the cyclone would cross the Gujarat coast. It will weaken gradually after taking re-curve towards the state. However, we are expecting widespread rainfall in the coastal areas from November 6. Some isolated places would get heavy rains too," said Sarkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)