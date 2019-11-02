International Development News
Development News Edition

Guj: Cyclone Maha brings unseasonal rain, CM assures farmers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 20:39 IST
Guj: Cyclone Maha brings unseasonal rain, CM assures farmers
Image Credit: ANI

Several parts of Gujarat on Saturday received unseasonal rain due to Cyclone Maha, leading to crop damage, and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani promised compensation to affected farmers. According to a state government release, Khergam in Navsari district got the highest rainfall of 84 mm between 6am till 6pm, followed by Limbdi in Surendranagar (67mm), Dharampur in Valsad (62mm), Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha (35mm), Kaprada in Valsad (35mm), Waghai in Dang (34mm), Sagbara in Narmada (32mm) and Surendranagar's Chuda (31mm).

"All farmers affected by this unseasonal rain will get compensation. We have asked insurance companies to expedite the process," he said. Rupani said his government was taking all measures to minimize the impact of cyclone Maha in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Centre, Maha is currently 540 kilometers south-southwest of the Veraval coast in Gujarat and 550 km south-southwest of union territory Diu. In a release, IMD said Maha would take a re-curve and move towards Gujarat after November 4, though it would weaken gradually.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards till November 4 and re-curve east-northeastwards towards south Gujarat coast thereafter. It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 48 hours. However, after re-curvature, it is very likely to weaken while moving east-northeastwards towards south Gujarat coast," the release said. Ahmedabad Meteorological Centre Director Jayanta Sarkar said Maha could bring widespread rain to coastal Saurashtra and south Gujarat.

"We are not saying the cyclone would cross the Gujarat coast. It will weaken gradually after taking re-curve towards the state. However, we are expecting widespread rainfall in the coastal areas from November 6. Some isolated places would get heavy rains too," said Sarkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Cyclone Maha brings unseasonal rain, CM assures farmers

Several parts of Gujarat on Saturday received unseasonal rain due to Cyclone Maha, leading to crop damage, and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani promised compensation to affected farmers. According to a state government release, Khergam in Navsar...

Raut again stresses Sena's claim on CM post

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that his partys demand for Maharashtra chief ministers post was valid, and the basis for power sharing with the BJP must be the pre-poll agreement and not the number of seats won. Raut, executive e...

Incorrect to see Mungantiwar's statement as threat: BJP leader Ram Kadam

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam on Saturday defended minister Sudhir Mungantiwars remarks that Presidents rule may be imposed if a new state government is not in place by November 7, saying that it is a procedure mentioned in the In...

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson rejects calls for no-deal Brexit in election pitch

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sparked an angry backlash from Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on Saturday after he rejected calls to drop his Brexit deal and embrace a clean break from the European Union, potentially splitting the eu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019