SDMC fines 4 companies for violating NGT rules on construction

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday issued four challans of Rs 5 lakh each to construction companies involved in the ongoing development work in Pragati Maidan. As part of its crackdown on pollution, the SDMC issued the challans to four different companies for violating the National Green Tribunal order pertaining to construction work.

Some of the violations include not providing masks to workers, dust emission at site and the construction material not being covered. The challans are supposed to be paid within three days. PTI SLB

