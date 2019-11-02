International Development News
Probe ordered into 'hooch death' in Odisha

  PTI
  • |
  Koraput
  • |
  Updated: 02-11-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 22:06 IST
The Odisha government on Saturday ordered a probe into the death of a person allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor in Rayagada district. One person had died and 20 others fallen ill allegedly after consuming spurious liquor at Kotaguda village on Friday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Dhanakulo Huika, an officer said, adding four people have been admitted to Kalyansinghpur hospital while two others were referred to the district hospital. The administration, however, is yet to ascertain the cause of the death.

"Whether the death was caused due to consumption of spurious liquor or because of other ailments will be ascertained once the investigation is over," said district Collector Pramod Kumar Behera. Behera said the chief district medical and public health officer and the superintendent of excise have been sent to the village to investigate the matter.

Necessary action will be taken based on the probe report, the collector added..

