Delhi HC holds meeting on lawyers-police clash

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 22:40 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 22:36 IST
The meeting, which got over around 9.40 pm, was also attended by the joint commissioner of police, New Delhi deputy commissioner of police and Delhi additional chief secretary, Sharma said. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel held an over five-hour-long meeting with senior judges on Saturday regarding the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court. After receiving news of the clash, the chief justice convened a meeting with the seven senior-most judges of the court to deliberate on the issue, high court Registrar General Dinesh Kumar Sharma said.

The meeting, which got over around 9.40 pm, was also attended by the joint commissioner of police, New Delhi deputy commissioner of police and Delhi additional chief secretary, Sharma said. According to the registrar general, the chief justice has taken a "very serious view" of the matter and the high court was "deeply concerned about the safety of litigants and lawyers". In the meeting, the senior police officers said an FIR had been lodged and an investigation was on.

The high court will be keeping a very close eye on the entire incident to ensure action is taken against all those who are guilty. It will hold another meeting on Sunday and the police commissioner has been asked to be present, Sharma said. Lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, in which at least 10 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalized, according to officials and eyewitnesses.

Lawyers claimed that four of their colleagues were injured, including one in police firing, but the police denied that it had opened fire. Bar associations have condemned the incident and called a 24-hour strike across all district courts in Delhi on Monday.

