Govt to establish 'Hunar Haat' in all states to train indigenous artisans: Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that Centre is working on a mission to establish 'Hunar Haat' (Talent Hubs) in all states to train indigenous pool of talented artisans and craftsmen as per the needs of the market. Speaking at an event titled 'Hunar Haat' at Prayagraj, Naqvi said: "The government is making all the efforts to establish 'Hunar Haat' in all states for skill development of indigenous artisans and craftsmen as per the needs of the market."

The event will continue till November 10 in Uttar Pradesh. Highlighting the work and schemes initiated during the first 100 days of Modi Sarkar-2, Naqvi said: "The Ministry of Minority Affairs has approved 100 skill Hubs for various parts in the country. The Hunar Haat has been proved to a very innovate and successful scheme in order to provide employment opportunities to traditional artisans."

The Minister said that over 2 lakh 50 thousand artisans and craftsmen have got employment opportunities through over 12 'Hunar Haats' organised in various economic centres of the country in the past 3 years. Stating that a large number of women artisans were befitted under the programme, he said: "In the next 5 years, employment opportunities will be provided to lakhs of artisans."

Connecting Hunar Haat with programmes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naqvi said: "Hunar Haat has become a credible brand in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of "Make in India", "Stand Up India", "Start Up India". Naqvi said that the Ministry will organise about 100 'Hunar Haat' in different parts of the country.

"Hunar Haat will be organised in Delhi, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Patna, Raipur, Hyderabad, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu, Shimla, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar and Ajmer in the next five years," he said. The next 'Hunar Haat' is scheduled to be held on 14 to 27 November at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi and from 20 to 31 December in Mumbai. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP respects the Haryana mandate, will give stable government: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)