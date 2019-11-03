International Development News
Manipur asks banks to freeze accounts of 2 separatist leaders

  Updated: 03-11-2019 13:35 IST
The Manipur government has directed all banks to freeze the accounts of the two separatist leaders, who have recently announced the launch of the "Manipur government-in-exile" in London. In a directive issued on Friday, Special Secretary (Home) Kh Raghumani Singh said all bank accounts of Yamben Biren and Narengbam Samarjit be frozen with immediate effect.

The directive was being issued on the grounds of suspicion that the money, parked in their accounts, could be used for "wrongdoings and unlawful purposes", Singh said. Addressing a press meet in London, Biren, claiming to be the "Chief Minister of Manipur State Council", and Samarjit, claiming to be the "Minister of External Affairs and Defence of Manipur State Council", had said they were speaking on behalf of the 'Maharaja of Manipur' to formally launch the government-in-exile -- "The Manipur State Council".

The titular king of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, however, clarified he was not related with the announcement made in London. Earlier, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said that a case had been registered at Imphal police station here against the two for "waging war against the state".

A special crime branch has been asked to initiate a probe into the matter before handing over the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA), the chief minister had said. He also gave assurances that a thorough investigation would be carried out into the affairs of the duo and that of Salai Holdings Private Limited, which had reportedly expelled Samarjit from the post of director..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

