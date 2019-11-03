International Development News
India, Uzbekistan ink pacts on cooperation in security ties

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 14:27 IST
  • Created: 03-11-2019 14:24 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@amb_tashkent)

India and Uzbekistan have inked three pacts on cooperation in security ties after a meeting between the defense ministers of the two countries, the defense ministry said on Sunday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is attending Council of Heads and Governments (CHGs) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as the special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent, held talks with his Uzbek counterpart Major General Bakhodir Nizamovich Kurbanov on Saturday.

"Following the meeting, the two sides concluded a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of Military Medicine between the armed forces of the two countries. In the coming days, the sides will continue discussions at the expert level to further enhance their exchanges in this sphere," a statement by the defense ministry said. The MoU is a byproduct of interactions emanating from the MoU on Military Education signed between the two countries in October 2018, it said.

Two Institution-to-Institution MoUs on training and capacity building between institutes of higher military learning of the two countries were also signed, the statement said. "The defense ministers agreed that the two sides would continue to work together to further raise their level of engagement in the defense sphere in keeping with the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan," it said.

In the coming days, the statement said, the two sides will continue discussions at the expert level to further enhance their exchanges in this sphere. The two defense ministers also witnessed the first-ever exchange over a video-link between College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, Telangana, and Armed Forces Academy of Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

This would be based on the higher level of mutual trust and respect between the two countries and on their shared views and approaches on a range of regional and international issues, including promoting regional stability and security and combatting extremism and terrorism, the statement said. During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction at the enhanced level of defense engagement between India and Uzbekistan.

"This enhanced level of engagement is reflected in the first-ever meeting of the Joint Working Group on Defence Cooperation in February 2019, visit of Defence Secretary of India in March 2019 and the first-ever Defence-Industry Workshop organised in Tashkent in September 2019," the statement said. India has offered a concessional line of credit of USD 40 million for the procurement of goods and services by Uzbekistan from India.

The direct exchanges related to training, capacity building and education between the armed forces on both sides has also witnessed a significant upswing. The two defense ministers jointly presided over the curtain raiser of the first-ever India-Uzbekistan joint exercise "Dustlik 2019".

The exercise will be conducted from November 4-13, 2019, at Chirchiq Training Area near Tashkent and will be focused on counter-terrorism, an area in which the two countries share a common concern. In the exercise, an Indian Army contingent will train along with Uzbekistan Army. The exercise will enable the sharing of best practices and experiences between the armed forces of the two countries and would lead to greater operational effectiveness, the defense ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Latest News

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will not run in UK election

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britains Brexit Party, said he would not stand in the next months election, choosing instead to campaign countywide against Prime Minister Boris Johnsons EU divorce deal.I have thought very hard about this How do...

32 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to low visibility caused by pollution

Pollution caused a major disruption at Delhi airport on Sunday as 32 flights were diverted to other airports due to heavy smog, officials said. The flights were diverted to Amritsar, Jaipur, Mumbai and Lucknow airports.While Air India said ...

Chinese news agency slams 'barbaric' Hong Kong office attack

Chinas state-owned Xinhua News Agency denounced the attack on its office in Hong Kong by pro-democracy protesters as barbaric during a melee that marked nearly five months of unrest in the Chinese territory. More protests are being planned ...

Thomas Cook India not part of brand's global sale to China's Fosun: CMD

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India on Sunday said the sale of the company to Chinas Fosun does not include regions of India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.With regard to recent media reports pertaining to the sale of the Thomas Cook Globa...
