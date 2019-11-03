Women empowerment biggest need of society: Shekhawat

Empowerment of women is the biggest need of society, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said. Flagging off 'Roshni ka Karvan' campaign by a citizens' group on Saturday, he said at a time "when the empowerment of women is the biggest need of society, campaigns like 'Roshni ka Karvan' can be instrumental in bringing big social change".

A special helpline for women named 'Roshni Helpline' was also launched on the occasion.

