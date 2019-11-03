International Development News
Women empowerment biggest need of society: Shekhawat

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 14:38 IST
  • Created: 03-11-2019 14:33 IST
Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Empowerment of women is the biggest need of society, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said. Flagging off 'Roshni ka Karvan' campaign by a citizens' group on Saturday, he said at a time "when the empowerment of women is the biggest need of society, campaigns like 'Roshni ka Karvan' can be instrumental in bringing big social change".

A special helpline for women named 'Roshni Helpline' was also launched on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

