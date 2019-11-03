International Development News
Development News Edition

Was BJP Govt spying on citizens, political leaders ahead of 2019 elections, asks Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 16:10 IST
Was BJP Govt spying on citizens, political leaders ahead of 2019 elections, asks Congress
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Stepping up its attack on the government over the WhatsApp spyware case, the Congress on Sunday asked if the Narendra Modi dispensation spied on citizens and political leaders ahead of the 2019 parliamentary election. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked whether those sitting in the echelons of power are guilty of criminal offenses and whether the government knew of the illegal spyware being deployed to spy on key persons.

"Shocking facts in #WhatsAppSpygate - Was BJP Government spying on citizens and political leaders in the run-up to 2019 elections," he asked. "Did Government know of the illegal spyware since May 2019? Are those sitting in echelons of power guilty of criminal offenses," Surjewala asked?

WhatsApp had informed the Indian government in September that 121 Indian users were targeted by the Israeli spyware Pegasus, but IT ministry has contended that the information received from the messaging app earlier was inadequate and incomplete, according to sources. Sources at WhatsApp said the messaging platform has now responded to the government's last week's query seeking an explanation on the Pegasus spyware incident that allegedly snooped on journalists and human rights activists across the world, including India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India lose 0-3 to Vietnam in first international friendly

The Indian womens team suffered a 0-3 defeat against hosts Vietnam in the first of the two FIFA international friendly matches in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday. Thi Nhung 8th minute, Thi Van 82nd and Thi Thuy Hang 89th scored a goal apiece for t...

Leonardo DiCaprio meets Greta Thunberg, calls climate activist 'leader of our time'

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says voices like Greta Thunberg give him hope for a better future at a time when world leaders have taken planet earth for granted. Like Thunberg, DiCaprio is also an environmentalist. He called the teen cli...

Cong claims WhatsApp alerted Priyanka Gandhi about possible hacking of phone

The Congress on Sunday claimed that senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi had received a message from WhatsApp informing her that her phone was suspected to have been hacked. The party, however, did not say exactly when Gandhi received the me...

Merkel wants Germany to have 1 mln electric car charging points by 2030

Germany should have one million charging stations for electric cars by 2030, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a video message on Sunday, ahead of meetings on Monday with the car industry on how to speed the move to low-emission battery-driv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019