International Development News
Development News Edition

Officers brief J-K Lt Guv as 'darbar move' offices reopen in Jammu on Monday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 16:29 IST
Officers brief J-K Lt Guv as 'darbar move' offices reopen in Jammu on Monday

With the Jammu and Kashmir administration all set to start functioning from here under the bi-annual shifting of the capital known as 'Darbar Move', Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu was briefed on Sunday about arrangements for the smooth functioning of the move offices and the overall law-and-order situation. The Civil Secretariat and other government offices closed in Srinagar on October 25-26 and will reopen here along with the Raj Bhavan on November 4.

Under 'Darbar Move', the government of Jammu and Kashmir functions for six months each in Srinagar and Jammu. This is the first 'Darbar Move' after the state's bifurcation into UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- which came into existence on October 31. Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Sanjeev Verma and Inspector General of Police of Jammu Mukesh Singh met the lieutenant governor at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the arrangements being put in place for the functioning of the move offices and the law-and-order scenario in Jammu division, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

He said they also briefed Lt Governor Murmu about efforts being made by the divisional and police administration for ensuring the safety and security of people. Murmu assumed charge as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, along with R K Mathur who was appointed the first Lt Governor of Ladakh, on October 31 at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

The spokesperson said Murmu advised the officers to keep monitoring every aspect of law and order and stressed on the importance of maintaining coordination between the police and the civil administration to meet the security challenges in the division. Security has been beefed up in Jammu ahead of the first 'Darbar Move' after the reorganization of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Simrandeep Singh called on Lt Governor Murmu and briefed him about the functioning of the board the status of the board's various flagship projects in Katra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

McIlroy defeats Schauffele in WGC-HSBC Champions play-off

Rory McIlroy defeated defending champion Xander Schauffele on Sunday to win his first WGC-HSBC Champions tournament and continue his quest to retake the worlds top golf ranking. McIlroy had a one-stroke lead coming to the 18th tee of regula...

Three persons drown in Jharkhand

Three persons including two sisters drowned in Palamau and Giridih districts on Sunday as the four-day Chhat Puja ended with lakhs of devotees offering Arghya to the rising sun in Jharkhand, police said. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Da...

ShareChat to hire 100-150 people; further strengthen presence in tier II cities

Regional language social media platform ShareChat has said it plans to hire about 100-150 people over the next few months and will continue to invest in strengthening its infrastructure and presence in tier II cities and beyond in the count...

Hanung Toys promoter detained at airport following LOC issued by PNB

Airport authorities on Sunday detained debt-ridden Hanung Toys promoter Ashok Kumar Bansal and his wife Anju Bansal following lookout circular LOC issued by Punjab National Bank PNB. Hanung Toys and Textile Ltd owes Rs 2,300 crore from a co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019