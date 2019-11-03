Mumbai custody death: FSL viscera report expected in 10 days

The viscera samples of a 26-year- old man who died allegedly in police custody in Mumbai has been sent to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory, an official said on Sunday. Vijay Singh, a medical representative in a private firm, died en route to hospital after complaining of chest pain while under detention at Wadala TT police station on October 27.

Singh's kin had alleged that on duty police personnel had hit him and took his complains of chest pain lightly. Singh was detained following a scuffle with a couple who have also been booked as part of the probe.

One sub-inspector, one assistant sub-inspector, a head constable, and two constables have been suspended in connection with Singh's death. A senior FSL official said its toxicology department had taken up the case on priority and would submit the viscera report within 10 days..

