Three killed, one injured as mini-truck falls into gorge

Three persons were killed and one injured when a min-truck fell into a gorge in Mizoram's Mamit district, police said on Sunday. The min-truck fell into the gorge near Tuidam village from the national highway number 108 in Mamit district on Saturday, they said.

The injured person was rushed to the nearby Kawrthah primary health center. He was then shifted to a hospital in Guwahati. The three persons killed in the accident were all natives of Jharkhand and they were working in a road project in Mizoram, police added.

