Air pollution: CISF distributes masks to troops deployed in Delhi-NCR

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), that guards vital installations including the airport and the Delhi Metro here, said on Sunday that it has issued masks to thousands of its personnel in view of the 'severe' category air quality in the national capital region. N95-grade masks have been provided to troops of the force deployed for securing vital government installations like the North and South blocks, various ministries, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Red Fort and other locations.

Pollution levels in Delhi and satellite towns shot up on Sunday morning, with the air quality bordering the 'severe plus' category at several places. At 11 am, Delhi's air quality index read 483. CISF spokesperson Hemendra Singh said the force's chief Rajesh Ranjan has directed all commanders of units deployed in the Delhi and national capital region to ensure that the masks are provided and are used by the personnel who remain in the open for hours as part of their duties.

"The personnel will wear these masks until air quality improves. The force will also render medical assistance to its personnel deployed at Delhi-NCR having breathing troubles," the spokesperson said. The CISF has over 25,000 personnel deputed in this region with the maximum, about 13,000, deployed to secure the Delhi Metro Rail Network (DMRC).

