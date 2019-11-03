International Development News
700 gms of brown sugar, Rs 10.70 lakh seized from Malda

  • Malda
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 19:12 IST
  • Created: 03-11-2019 18:52 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

The police seized around 700 grams of brown sugar and Rs 10.70 lakh unaccounted cash from Malda and Murshidabad districts. Seven people including a woman who were members of an inter-state drug smuggling racket were arrested in this connection, Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle in Baishanbnagar police station area of Malda district on Saturday, seized 618 grams of brown sugar from it and arrested the driver. On questioning the driver, two police teams raided Sultanganj area of Malda district and Moregram of Murshidabad district.

The police officer said 63 grams of more brown sugar was seized and six others were arrested from the two places. Rajoria said this is an achievement of the district police..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

