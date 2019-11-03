Kovind arrives in Meghalaya on 2-day visit to Meghalaya

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Sunday on a two-day visit to Meghalaya. The president was received by Meghalaya Governor Tathagat Roy at the Army Helipad in Upper Shillong.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma welcomed the president on behalf of the people of the state. "On behalf of the people of #Meghalaya, I welcome the Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn of our country on his first visit to our state. May the home of clouds make you feel at home. Your visit will be of immense inspiration to our people. Welcome to Meghalaya Shri Ramnath Kovind ji," he tweeted.

The president will address the 26th convocation of North Eastern Hill University here on Monday before returning to the National Capital.

