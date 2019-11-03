Man suspects wife's fidelity, kills her

A 27-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Madikeri after he suspected her of having an illicit affair, police said on Sunday. The accused, who has been arrested, used to suspect his wife's fidelity and quarreled frequently, they said.

During a quarrel last night, things went out of control and the husband stabbed wife with a knife nearly 30 times, they added. The couple was married for 7 years and had two children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)