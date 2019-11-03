International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha minister Khot tours Thane and Palghar districts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 21:04 IST
Maha minister Khot tours Thane and Palghar districts

Maharashtra Minister of State for Agriculture Sadabhau Khot on Sunday toured Thane and Palghar districts to assess the damage caused to crops in recent unseasonal rains. During his visit to Bhiwandi, Wada, Vasai and Palghar, the minister interacted with the affected farmers.

He assured that all the affected farmers will receive help from the government. The state government already sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore in a special provision as the immediate assistance for farmers.

Unseasonal rains and cyclonic conditions had damabed crops in several regions in Maharashtra. A 50-year-old farmer in Palghar district committed suicide on October 29 by consuming pesticide.

Family members of the deceased had blamed the crop damage caused by unseasonal rains as the reason behind the incident..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details

Saudi Arabias giant state oil company finally kick-started its initial public offering IPO on Sunday, announcing its intention to float on the domestic bourse in what could be the worlds biggest listing as the kingdom seeks to diversify its...

Air pollution: Delhi Cong leaders detained during protest at CM's residence

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and several other leaders of the party were detained by the police on Sunday during a protest at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence against the high levels of air pollution in the city. The pro...

Venezuela expels El Salvador's diplomats in 'reciprocal' move

Venezuelas foreign ministry said on Sunday it was expelling El Salvadors diplomats from the country, in response to the Central American countrys decision to expel diplomats representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.In a statement, t...

UP too acts against farmers burning stubble

Taking cognizance of the menace of stubble burning, the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department too has begun taking action against farmers, indulging in stubble burning, officials said on Sunday. UP Agriculture Department Deputy Director Ashu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019