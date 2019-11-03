Maha minister Khot tours Thane and Palghar districts

Maharashtra Minister of State for Agriculture Sadabhau Khot on Sunday toured Thane and Palghar districts to assess the damage caused to crops in recent unseasonal rains. During his visit to Bhiwandi, Wada, Vasai and Palghar, the minister interacted with the affected farmers.

He assured that all the affected farmers will receive help from the government. The state government already sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore in a special provision as the immediate assistance for farmers.

Unseasonal rains and cyclonic conditions had damabed crops in several regions in Maharashtra. A 50-year-old farmer in Palghar district committed suicide on October 29 by consuming pesticide.

Family members of the deceased had blamed the crop damage caused by unseasonal rains as the reason behind the incident..

