A man allegedly raped a 40-year-old woman working in an agricultural field in Naraini area of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Monday.

Raju Patel raped the woman on Saturday, they said.

An FIR was lodged on Sunday night by the victim's family and police have launched a hunt to arrest the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)