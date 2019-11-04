International Development News
Development News Edition

Criminal Justice system in the country discriminates against Muslims, alleges Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday alleged that the criminal justice system in the country discriminates against Muslims.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 15:41 IST
Criminal Justice system in the country discriminates against Muslims, alleges Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday alleged that the criminal justice system in the country discriminates against Muslims. "Muslims are incarcerated in terror cases only to be acquitted after decades. We experience systemic discrimination in the criminal justice system regardless of the party in power," Owaisi tweeted from his official handle regarding acquittal of an individual after 12 years.

Reportedly, a court in Uttar Pradesh acquitted Gulab Khan yesterday after he was imprisoned for 12 years in connection with alleged involvement in a terror attack case. "The double injustice here is not only to Gulab Khan but also to the victims of Rampur attack," Owaisi said.

"Who were the real culprits? Will Gulab Khan be compensated for the indignity that he and his family had to endure?" he added. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP has to stop with politics of polarisation, says Asaduddin Owaisi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India attaches importance to Myanmar's cooperation against insurgent groups: PM Modi to Suu Kyi

A stable and peaceful border was an important anchor for the continued expansion of bilateral partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to Myanmars State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and sought her countrys cooperation against i...

Motor racing-Verstappen stirs up Ferrari over engine comments

Ferrari has responded angrily after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen suggested the Italian teams poor performance at the U.S. Grand Prix was linked to Formula Ones governing body closing a potential engine loophole. Ferrari had racked up six ...

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking regulation of boats

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Government on a petition seeking directions to regulate boats across the country. A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana sought the governments response on a petition filed by former ...

INSIGHT-How one county scrambled to keep America measles-free

In Rockland County, New York, a wooded suburb 30 miles north of Manhattan, a teenage boy lay in a room in an empty wing of a health clinic, in a fetal position, coughing.It was October 2018. The boy had measles, which spreads through the ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019