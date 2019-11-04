Telangana lawyers abstain from court
Telangana lawyers abstain from court Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI): Advocates practicing in various courts in Telangana, including the high court, on Monday abstained from judicial work protesting the alleged attack on their colleagues in Delhi by police personnel
Telangana High Court Advocates Association T SuryaKaran Reddy told PTI that their members in the High Court and in civil and criminal courts stayed away from proceedings" expressing our support to the Delhi layers and we also held a rally at the High Court gate." According to reports received from various parts of the state, several lawyers abstained from court work
Lawyers and police had clashed at Tis Hazari court complex in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalized, according to officials and eyewitnesses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Over 380 Ladakhi-origin police personnel to be transferred from JK to Ladakh
Body of DU professor found on rail tracks, mother dead at home; colleagues blame media trial, trolls
Over 73,000 police personnel deployed to ensure peaceful polls in Haryana
34,844 police personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty: Amit Shah
Welfare of police personnel is central govt's top priority: Amit Shah