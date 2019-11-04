International Development News
Development News Edition

Telangana lawyers abstain from court

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 16:09 IST
Telangana lawyers abstain from court
Image Credit: ANI

Telangana lawyers abstain from court Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI): Advocates practicing in various courts in Telangana, including the high court, on Monday abstained from judicial work protesting the alleged attack on their colleagues in Delhi by police personnel

Telangana High Court Advocates Association T SuryaKaran Reddy told PTI that their members in the High Court and in civil and criminal courts stayed away from proceedings" expressing our support to the Delhi layers and we also held a rally at the High Court gate." According to reports received from various parts of the state, several lawyers abstained from court work

Lawyers and police had clashed at Tis Hazari court complex in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalized, according to officials and eyewitnesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Policeman thrashed at Saket Court

Two days after lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex, an on-duty policeman was allegedly thrashed by advocates outside Saket Court on Monday, officials said. In a video of the purported incident, lawyers were seen beati...

RCEP deal: Chemical industry warns against misuse of 'rules of origin'

Indian Chemical Council ICC on Monday said it is not opposed to the signing of RCEP trade agreement among 16 countries, but demanded that the government should protect the interest of the domestic industry and prevent any misuse of the rule...

UK will not extend Brexit transition period - Johnson spokesman

The British government will not extend the transition period that follows a Brexit withdrawal agreement, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.The spokesman said the government must continue to prepare for all possibil...

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking regulation of boats

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Government on a petition seeking directions to regulate boats across the country. A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana sought the governments response on a petition filed by former ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019