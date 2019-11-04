Telangana lawyers abstain from court Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI): Advocates practicing in various courts in Telangana, including the high court, on Monday abstained from judicial work protesting the alleged attack on their colleagues in Delhi by police personnel

Telangana High Court Advocates Association T SuryaKaran Reddy told PTI that their members in the High Court and in civil and criminal courts stayed away from proceedings" expressing our support to the Delhi layers and we also held a rally at the High Court gate." According to reports received from various parts of the state, several lawyers abstained from court work

Lawyers and police had clashed at Tis Hazari court complex in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalized, according to officials and eyewitnesses.

