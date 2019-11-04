International Development News
Punjab: Students clash over food issue in Khanna, situation under control

Two groups of students studying in the Gulzar Group of Institutes clashed among themselves here on Sunday.

Khanna SHO Baljinder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two groups of students studying in the Gulzar Group of Institutes clashed among themselves here on Sunday. According to information, the clash took place in the canteen of the institute. One group of students was protesting against food not reaching them on time. Another group of students opposed their protest, which led to the clash.

Baljinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Khanna Police Station, said: "There was a dispute between students from Bihar and Kashmir over some small issue. The situation is under control now." The SHO further said that the issue has been resolved by the college management and no complaint has been filed by either party in the matter with the police.

Kashmiri students, however, alleged that they did not get fair treatment from the college authorities. "There are no security people employed on the campus. And whenever such incidents happen, the college authorities always side with the other students. They come and beat us up. We demand protection for Kashmiri students on the campus," said a student. (ANI)

