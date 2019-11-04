International Development News
Delhiites carpool their way to work on first day of odd-even scheme

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 17:27 IST
  • Created: 04-11-2019 17:27 IST
As the odd-even road rationing scheme came into effect in Delhi on Monday, a lot of city residents chose carpooling over taking cabs to work. Many took to social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to inform others that their cars were available for pooling and various ridesharing mobile applications offered discounts.

"I have an even-numbered car. I had posted about it online on Sunday to connect with those who will be travelling to the same place as me and would want to car pool. I had tried this in the last edition of odd-even too," said Shubham Magoo, an IT professional who travels to Noida from Gurgaon everyday for work. "It is much cheaper than taking cabs and ultimately reduces the number of vehicles on road," he said.

For Ridhima Jain, an architect, safety is a concern while carpooling, so she posted online that she only wanted female co-passengers. "I was a little apprehensive about the idea of travelling with men in my car and was wondering whether I should take a cab which is at least GPS-enabled. Then I thought of posting online to connect with women travelling to the same area as me and to my surprise I found four within two hours," she said.

Shirin Sakhuja, who travels from Vikaspuri in Delhi to Gurgaon daily said, "Me and my father have our offices in Gurgaon so we travel together but during odd-even we cannot. So today both of us carpooled with our neighbours and tomorrow we will use our car and take them along". Ridesharing company Quick Ride had last week announced that it will waive convenience charge for its users to promote carpool during the odd-even car rationing scheme in Delhi.

Other carpooling apps like "Blah Blah Car" and "Pool My Ride" were also offering "odd-even" discounts. The number of vehicles on roads came down significantly on Monday, with only even-numbered cars plying in the national capital on the first day of the scheme.

The anti-pollution measure kicked in from 8 am in Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to follow it for the sake of their families and children. Kejriwal carpooled with Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai to reach the Delhi Secretariat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Pakistan's former prime minister's daughter granted bail

A Pakistani court granted bail on Monday to Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been held in custody while facing trial on corruption charges, Sharif family lawyers said.Nawaz Sharif, who is also on tri...

World News Summary: UK's Liberal Democrat leader sent suspicious package ahead of UK election: ITV

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UKs Liberal Democrat leader sent suspicious package ahead of UK election ITVBritains anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson was the recipient of a suspicious package deliver...

We are helpless, says Punjab farmers on stubble burning

Despite the ban on stubble-burning that is choking Delhi and other areas in northern India, farm fires continue around this Punjab village, just 20 km from the state capital Chandigarh. We are helpless, says a farmer, citing the cost of equ...

Amit Shah inaugurates SCO joint exercise on urban earthquake search, rescue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO joint exercise on urban earthquake search and rescue -2019 at the Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi on Monday. Inaugurated the Shanghai Cooperation...
