International Development News
Development News Edition

Gr Noida: Man held for killing wife over suspicion of extramarital affair

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:45 IST
Gr Noida: Man held for killing wife over suspicion of extramarital affair

A man was arrested in Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death over suspicion that she was having an extramarital affair, police said. The accused, Sanjay Lal (30), was absconding since the incident which took place on November 1. He was held near Dadri railway crossing following a tip-off, they said.

Sanjay, a local vendor, and his wife Phoolmati (24), lived with their toddler daughter in a rented accommodation in Surajpur area, a senior officer said. Sanjay heard his wife talking on the phone to a young man and expressed his disapproval. On October 31, he again heard his wife talking to the man, Superintendent of Police (SP), Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

The next day, the accused got into a heated argument with his wife over the issue and stabbed her with a kitchen knife in a fit of rage, he said. "On the evening of November 1, their landlord alerted the police about the incident after which Phoolmati was rushed to a private hospital by police but she did not survive. She had been stabbed multiple times, which caused her death," Singh said.

A case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Surajpur police station against Sanjay on the complaint by his landlord after which he was arrested, the SP told reporters. "Sanjay revealed during the initial probe that he had killed his wife as he suspected her of being in an illicit relationship," according to the officer.

The knife used in the crime has been recovered from Sanjay's rented accommodation and he was produced in a local court which sent him to jail, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted: Artists to live and work in Lagos, Nigeria

An artist who was born in Britain and raised in Nigeria has announced plans for a program to get painters, sculptors and other creatives living and working together in the West African nations commercial capital Lagos.Yinka Shonibare - a Tu...

ArcelorMittal says calling off acquisition of Italy's Ilva

Paris, Nov 4 AFP Steel giant ArcelorMittal said Monday it was pulling out of the purchase of struggling Italian group Ilva after Italys parliament removed a legal protection deemed necessary to undertake crucial environmental work without c...

Japan, China, B'desh, India most vulnerable to rising sea levels due to climate change: UN chief

Describing climate change as the biggest threat to sustainability, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the rising level of oceans and said the most vulnerable areas are in Japan, China, Bangladesh, and India. ...

UPDATE 2-Iranians chant "Death to America" to mark U.S. embassy seizure

Thousands of Iranians chanted Death to America near the old U.S. embassy on Monday, the 40th anniversary on the seizure of the mission, with the countrys army chief comparing the United States with a poisonous scorpion intent on harming Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019