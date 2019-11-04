Gr Noida: Man held for killing wife over suspicion of extramarital affair

A man was arrested in Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death over suspicion that she was having an extramarital affair, police said. The accused, Sanjay Lal (30), was absconding since the incident which took place on November 1. He was held near Dadri railway crossing following a tip-off, they said.

Sanjay, a local vendor, and his wife Phoolmati (24), lived with their toddler daughter in a rented accommodation in Surajpur area, a senior officer said. Sanjay heard his wife talking on the phone to a young man and expressed his disapproval. On October 31, he again heard his wife talking to the man, Superintendent of Police (SP), Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

The next day, the accused got into a heated argument with his wife over the issue and stabbed her with a kitchen knife in a fit of rage, he said. "On the evening of November 1, their landlord alerted the police about the incident after which Phoolmati was rushed to a private hospital by police but she did not survive. She had been stabbed multiple times, which caused her death," Singh said.

A case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Surajpur police station against Sanjay on the complaint by his landlord after which he was arrested, the SP told reporters. "Sanjay revealed during the initial probe that he had killed his wife as he suspected her of being in an illicit relationship," according to the officer.

The knife used in the crime has been recovered from Sanjay's rented accommodation and he was produced in a local court which sent him to jail, the police said.

