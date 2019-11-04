Bihar: Miscreants open fire in family court in Samastipur; one injured

One person was injured when unknown miscreants opened fire in a family court here on Monday, police said. The injured, who was identified as an employee of the court, has been admitted to Sadar hospital.

The firing took place when Additional District Chief of RJD, Ashok Yadav, was present in the court. An investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

