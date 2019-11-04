International Development News
Development News Edition

Not possible to circumvent SC verdict on Sabarimala women entry by making laws: Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that it is not possible to make laws to circumvent the Supreme Court's order permitting entry of women of all age into the Sabarimala temple.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:14 IST
Not possible to circumvent SC verdict on Sabarimala women entry by making laws: Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that it is not possible to make laws to circumvent the Supreme Court's order permitting entry of women of all age into the Sabarimala temple. "Supreme Court's verdict on women entry in Sabarimala temple is related to fundamental rights. Making law to circumvent the apex court's verdict is not possible. The state government is bound to implement it," Vijayan said in the legislative assembly.

The Chief Minister's statement came in response to a question raised by United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs in the matter. Vijayan said that the state government's stand is to implement the court's order.

"This is the government's policy in the case of the review petition. One section tried to create problems last year and attacked police and devotees. Devotees do not need to worry. All arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful 'Darshan'. The Supreme Court had on September 28 last year permitted the entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

The temple is being opened for a three-month-long annual pilgrimage later this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Jordan says two citizens held in Israel to return "before end of week" - Twitter

Jordans Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday two of its citizens detained by Israel after crossing into the occupied West Bank would return to Jordan before the end of the week.Jordan recalled its ambassador on Tuesday over the refu...

UPDATE 1-Trump officials shun impeachment inquiry as lawmakers prepare public hearings

Some witnesses called to testify in the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday and later this week are defying Democratic lawmakers requests to appear in closed door hearings before the investigation moves into its p...

MD & CEOs of CRAs shall not be members of rating committees, says Sebi

The managing director and chief executive officers of credit rating agencies shall not be members of their rating committee, Sebi on Monday said while putting in place norms for enhanced governance and accountability of credit rating agenci...

Indian Overseas Bank widens net loss to Rs 2,254 cr in Sept quarter

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank on Monday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 2,253.64 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 487.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019