Man kills himself after shooting dead 8-yr-old son, farther-in-law over marital discord

A man facing marital discord shot himself dead early on Monday after gunning down his father-in-law and eight-year-old son at his in-law's place in Jankheda village near here, said police. Saharanpur Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said the incident occurred in Jankheda village under Nakud police station where Jaidpura resident Sachin’s wife Monika had been living with her son after leaving her husband.

Kumar said Sachin reached his father-in-law Parsuram’s house around 6 am today and shot him dead with a country-made pistol. He also shot dead his minor son, who came out of the house after hearing the gunshot. Sachin’s wife and mother-in-law, however, managed to save themselves after bolting themselves inside a room, said the SP.

As villagers began gathering outside Parsuram’s house, Sachin shot himself too. The villagers informed the local police, which rushed to the crime scene and moved the three to the Saharanpur hospital where doctors declared Parsuram and Sachin's son “brought dead”, said SP Kumar.

Sachin too died during the treatment, he added. Kumar said Sachin had also made a murderous attack on his brother-in-law three years ago, due to which he had been in jail till recently.

He committed the crime after securing bail recently, Kumar said. A separate case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to the incident, said Kumar adding, all three bodies have been sent for the post-mortem.

