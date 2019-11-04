International Development News
Development News Edition

CAB: Arunachal all-party meet vows to protect people's rights

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:56 IST
CAB: Arunachal all-party meet vows to protect people's rights

The Consultative Committee on Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) set up by the Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday held an all-party meeting that vowed to protect the rights of the state's indigenous people. Held under the chairmanship of Home Minister Bamang Felix, the meeting was attended by representatives of six political parties - the BJP, Congress, NPP, JD(U), PPA and the JD(S), besides all members of the committee, an official release said here.

The parties pledged to protect the indigenous people's rights and shared their opinions on the CAB while Felix requested them to submit their views in writing to the member secretary of the consultative committee at the earliest. The nine-member panel would meet community based organisations and students' unions on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, the home minister said.

Felix said the views offered by various stakeholders would be taken into consideration before finalising the committee's recommendations to be submitted to the state government, the release said. The recommendations will be based on the provisions of the Constitution and various laws and rules that protect the interests of indigenous people of the state.

The state government would present the recommendations to the central government to ensure that adequate provisions are incorporated in the CAB to safeguard the interests of the people of the state, the sources said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said on October 1 that Parliament will pass the CAB which will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after seven years of stay in the country even if they do not possess proper documents.

The indigenous people of the Northeastern states fear that entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood. During a meeting of the North East Democratic Alliance at Guwahati, Shah, also BJP president, had said the concerns of the North Eastern states will be incorporated in the CAB and has sought suggestions on the issue..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Stubble burning: Centre should give financial assistance to farmers, says Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday reiterated that the Centre should give financial assistance to farmers to wean them away from the practice of stubble burning. He also lashed out at the Centre for its alleged apathetic attitu...

Zimbabwe minister charged with corruption costing $3.7 million

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission ZACC on Monday detained and charged a cabinet minister and long-time ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for abuse of office alleged to have cost the government 3.7 million, the second high-profile g...

Outrage in Germany over neo-Nazis' political 'kill list'

Chancellor Angela Merkels government on Monday strongly condemned death threats against two leading Green party politicians by a neo-Nazi group, as concern mounts in Germany over a rise in right-wing extremism. Greens lawmaker Cem Ozdemir, ...

EU vows 'zero tolerance' after reported farm budget abuse

The European Commission declared Monday it has zero tolerance for fraud after the New York Times alleged the gigantic EU agriculture budget shores up political corruption in eastern member states. The Commission has very clear rules for how...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019