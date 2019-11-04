International Development News
SAD accuses Punjab CM of trying to create 'fear psychosis'

  PTI
  • |
  Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 04-11-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  Created: 04-11-2019 20:52 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, accusing him of trying to create a “fear psychosis” among people by referring to “repeated threats” from Pakistan's spy agency ISI. The Punjab opposition party also alleged that the chief minster was trying to “destroy” the sanctity of the 550th 'Parkash Purb' with his “crass political statements”.

In a statement, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said it was “shocking” that the chief minister was “playing” with the faith of crores of Sikhs by raising questions over the very existence of the corridor. “The chief minister has repeatedly changed his statements on the (Kartarpur) corridor. First he opposed it. Then he welcomed it and said he would lead the first Jatha to Pakistan.

"Now three days before its historic opening, he has again cast a shadow on its viability, which has hurt Sikh sentiments and is a direct interference in their religious affairs,” alleged the former deputy chief minister. “You (Amarinder) are needlessly trying to create a fear psychosis among Punjabis by referring to repeated threats from Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

"Let me assure you that these threats are well-known to the Union government and our security forces are well-equipped to handle them. "You should not use these threats as a tool to deny the Sikh community the realisation of its 'ardas' (prayer) to have 'khule darshan deedar' (free access) of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur Sahib,” said badal.

On November 2, Punjab chief minister had said that he still had his suspicions about Pakistan's intent and believed the Kartarpur corridor opening to be an operation of Pakistan's spy agency ISI, aimed at wooing the Sikh community for the Referendum 2020, being promoted under the guise of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) forum. On Monday, Amarinder Singh said Pakistan's sudden decision to accept the 70-year-old demand to open Kartarpur corridor is aimed at driving a wedge in the Sikh community by exploiting religious sentiments.

He stressed that Pakistan's move "indicated an ulterior motive" and Punjab is on heightened alert to check any nefarious design of the neighbouring country. The SAD chief alleged the chief minister was making such statements solely to “deflect” attention from the “sin” committed by him by defying the edict of Akal Takth Sahib to join the main celebrations being organised on November 12 by the SGPC.

He said the chief minister has already caused “incalculable harm” to the Sikh community by defying the highest temporal seat of Sikhs. PTI CHS VSD RAX

