About 2,000 volunteers help commuters, create awareness on first day of odd even

Wearing anti-pollution masks, nearly 2,000 civil defence volunteers on Monday played a crucial role in creating awareness and helping traffic police at major intersections of the city on the first day of the odd-even road rationing scheme. The volunteers were deployed in two shifts to urge motorists to follow the rule and answer queries related to the scheme.

In yellow flourescent vests, the volunteers were stationed on 200 points identified for monitoring the implementation of the scheme. "Some commuters are asking us questions regarding the odd-even scheme which we are are answering. People also need to be awared about the scheme which is against air pollution, so we are carrying placrards urging them to follow the rule," Ram Kumar, a volunteer stationed at ITO crossing, said.

Under the scheme, which will be implemented from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, non-transport four-wheeled vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will not be allowed on the roads on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14 Similarly, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will not be allowed on the roads on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15

Violators of the odd-even rule will be punished with a fine of Rs 4,000. "We are only ordered to explain instruction to the commuters. Some commuters who are not from Delhi are still unaware of the rule," another volunteer Mohammad Asif said. PTI CORR VIT DPB

