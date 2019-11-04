International Development News
PM Modi to inaugurate fifth India International Science Festival tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Fifth India International Science Festival by addressing the audience at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata through video conference on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 22:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Fifth India International Science Festival by addressing the audience at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata through video conference on Tuesday. A press release from the Ministry of Science and Technology said, "The four-day science festival is being organised in Kolkata from November 5 to November 8, 2019. The prime objective of the festival is to instill scientific temper among the masses, showcase India's contribution in the field of S&T over the years and encourage translation of its benefits to people. It aims to build a strategy for inclusive advancement of Science and Technology."

"The Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan, along with several other Cabinet Ministers and State S&T Ministers, dignitaries, scientists, academicians and government officials will be part of the 4-day celebration of science," the release said. According to the press release, India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019, an annual event organised jointly by the science and technology-related Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and Vijnana Bharati (Vibha), is being held in Kolkata this year. This is the fifth edition since its inception in 2015.

"IISF-2019 is a festival to celebrate the achievements of India's scientific and technological advancements with students, innovators, craftsmen, farmers, scientists and technocrats from India and abroad. Thus, the theme for this year's festival is RISEN India - Research, Innovation, and Science Empowering the Nation," the press release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

