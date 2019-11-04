Woman architect molested in south Delhi

A woman architect was allegedly molested and assaulted by six unidentified men at an upscale colony in south Delhi, police said on Monday. The woman, who lives with her husband and two children at Sainik Farms, was on her way home from office around 7 pm on Sunday, the police said.

According to the complainant, who works at a firm in the same colony, five-six men stood in front of the car. When she rolled down the window and asked them to move aside, one of them rushed towards her all of a sudden and groped her. "I was shocked and couldn't understand what had happened," the woman said. "Another man joined him and molested me. And, after I tried to resist, they punched me on my face and pulled my hair."

"One of them tried to snatch my mobile phone but, luckily, it fell inside the car. I started the car and sped... When I reached my house, I saw one of them outside my house. He ran away after seeing me," she stated in her complaint. A case has been registered and the accused will be nabbed soon, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Police said there were no witnesses and they are trying to recover CCTV footage from the street.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)