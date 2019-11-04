International Development News
Tis Hazari clash: Advocates in Delhi district courts to indefinitely abstain from work

Advocates in all district courts in the national capital will abstain from work indefinitely, said advocate Mahavir Sharma, chairman of the coordination committee of all bar associations of district courts.

Lawyers have been protesting at several places across the city.. Image Credit: ANI

Advocates in all district courts in the national capital will abstain from work indefinitely, said advocate Mahavir Sharma, chairman of the coordination committee of all bar associations of district courts. This comes as advocates continue with their protest against the clash with police that went down at Tis Hazari court premises on November 2 over an alleged parking issue.

"Abstinence from work in all Delhi District Courts will continue indefinitely till the arrest of police persons who fired at lawyers. In order to ensure the success of the movement, all are requested to maintain the movement peacefully," Sharma said on Tuesday. On the other hand, the Bar Council of India has appeal to the members of the legal fraternity to maintain peace and harmony in the courts and resume their court work from Tuesday.

"We appeal to the members of the legal fraternity to maintain peace and harmony in the courts, resume their court work from tomorrow i.e. 5.11.2019 and not to resort to any action that would tarnish our image and which could ultimately lead to losing the sympathy of the courts and the common people," the council said in an official statement. Lawyers have been protesting at several places across the city against the scuffle that took place in Tis Hazari. A group of lawyers also protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers' Protection Act.

One Assistant Sub-Inspector has been suspended and a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the violence on Saturday. Some advocates sustained bullet injuries after the police allegedly opened fire on them.

A total of around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight lawyers sustained injuries in the incident. (ANI)

